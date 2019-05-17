DTI-Cebu launches Kapatid Mentor ME Batch 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another group of budding entrepreneurs in Cebu will undergo a series of training under the “Kapatid Mentor Micro-Enterprise” (KMME) program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The DTI Cebu provincial office launched on Thursday the sixth batch for KMME, which has 25 mentees. The mentees have to commit that they will participate in 10 weekly training sessions on different modules.

The KMME aims to produce confident entrepreneurs with the right mindset and basic management skills which will enable them to sustain and scale up their enterprises.

The program has two major objectives. First, it aims to help micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) develop a good business sense by capacitating them through the fundamentals of entrepreneurship.

Second, it provides assistance to the MSMEs in scaling up and sustaining their operations by equipping them with the needed skill sets in the course of theoretical and conceptual discussions and lectures as well as mentoring and coaching sessions.

The training started Thursday with two modules.

Module 1 focused on entrepreneurial mind-setting and values deepening discussed by GT Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc. chief operating officer Leonora Salvane and Kevio Skinceuticals chief executive officer Mark Philip Geniston.

Module 2 on marketing was tackled by Eduardo Roberto, co-founder of Salt and Light Ventures Inc.

The other modules are Product Development and Innovation/market growth and expansion; business model canvas; operations management; supply and value chain; human resource and organization management; entrepreneurial accounting and financial management; taxation/ business laws; tapping government programs and services to grow your business and business improvement plan presentation.

The KMME program is organized by DTI and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship-GoNegosyo and taps top caliber, highly respected entrepreneurship mentors/coaches certified by PCE-Go Negosyo. /dcb