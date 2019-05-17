Resto offers Sugbuanon dishes and a refreshing view of Mactan Channel

Mactan’s dining scene will get another boost with a new lineup of menu inspired from Cebu’s rich history and culture.

At Marina Seaview, take pleasure at the restaurant’s front row view of the Mactan Channel while you enjoy new entrees and the spruced up menu.

Alongside its delectable menu of popular Western, Asian and Filipino dishes, Marina Seaview also offers authentic Sugbuanon dishes prepared by Chef Marlou Almasco.

Among their new dishes available are, Cordova fried Eel, Pinaisan na Isda, Pinaksiw na Ulo ng Salmon and Pritong Lapu-Lapu.

According to Almasco, the dishes are authentic and inspired by Cebu’s rich culture and history.

The Marina Seaview boasts of a main dining area that can comfortably seat a maximum of 90 guests, and the urban and modern interior of the restaurant spells the perfect dining experience for these guests.

Know more about Marina Seaview today. Call Glaiza at (032) 263-1220 or (0933) 316 8361 or email Marinaseaview2016@gmail.com