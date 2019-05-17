P1.6M worth of shabu seized in separate raids in Toledo, Cebu cities

By Gerard Vincent Francisco and Benjie Talisic | May 17,2019 - 09:21 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Toledo and Cebu City confiscated P1.6 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate operations in two days.

The biggest drug haul came from the Toledo drug bust where a job order employee of the Provincial Health Office, Angie de Gracia, was arrested after he was caught with 220 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Thursday night, May 16.

Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Toledo City Police Station chief, said that the drugs confiscated from De Gracia had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1.5 million.

Rafter said that De Gracia was an ambulance driver assigned in Balamban.

She said that they found out that it was De Gracia who was allegedly selling illegal drugs since he decided not to work and stay in Toledo that day.

De Gracia was detained at the Toledo Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

On Friday, May 17, in Cebu City, the Police Drug Enforcement Group Visayas (PDEG Visayas) arrested Sherwin Simbahon, 25, and confiscated 50 grams of suspected shabu from him.

Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, PDEG Visayas chief, said that Simbahon was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kamalig, Barangay Labangon in the afternoon of May 17.

Mayam said the suspected shabu taken from Simbahon had a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P170,000.

Unfortunately, a boy was wounded by Simbahon’s gun when it went off when he and a police officer grappled for possession of it.

The boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while Simbahon was arrested and detained at a Cebu City police detention cell pending the filing of charges. /dbs