Bong Revilla: I will perform, I won’t ‘budots’ in Senate

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., who is included in the 2019 Senate race winners’ circle, said he will discharge his duties as a senator and not just perform the “budots” dance.

“Tayo ay magperform sa Senado. Hindi tayo magsasayaw lang diyan,” Revilla said over am radio station DWIZ on Saturday when asked his reaction on those criticizing him for his “budots” campaign advertisement.

Revilla, who was tagged in the multi-billion pork barrel scam, said he will work hard in the Senate regardless of his assigned Senate committee.

“Well you know, kung paano ako magtrabaho kung ano man ang komite nating mahawakan ay tayo ay magsisilbi sa bayan,” Revila said.

Revilla then shrugged off his critics, and joked that he will teach them how to dance the “budots” to lessen the tension.

“Don’t worry dun sa mga ano [critics] tuturuan ko sumayaw ng budots para di sila masyadong seryoso sa buhay,” Revilla said in jest.

In the latest Comelec partial and official tally on Friday night, Revilla entered the winners’ circle of the Senate race while reelectionist Senator Bam Aquino dropped to 13th place.