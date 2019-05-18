Parkmall kicks off the biggest pet festival in Cebu City

Known for being a community mall that first opened its doors to pets in Cebu, Parkmall once again launched the biggest and most diverse pet event in the country, the Pet Festival Philippines, yesterday, May 16, Friday.

As it celebrates its 10th year of being a pet-friendly mall, Parkmall promises an even grander series of events this year, which will run from May 16 – 26.

According to Marketing Manager Ramon Matthew Basabe, it’s more than just a marketing stint, as it is Parkmall’s plight to support and showcase the passions of the Cebuano community through events like the Pet Festival.

This year, Parkmall partnered with over 30 pet clubs, organisations and exhibitors, including its long-time beneficiary the Island Rescue Organization, which allows interested pet parents to legally adopt rescued dogs and cats.

You will be expecting a number of activities from the Pet Festival Philippines. One of which is its signature pet runway competition, the Pawshionista. This year’s theme is “Fiesta Filipinas” which will showcase fashionable pets alongside its pet owners, clad in their Philippine festival costumes.

Other exciting events lined up for the two-week event is the All-Breed Fun Match on May 18, which will participated by various pet breeds and ages.

On May 19, an obstacle adventure called the Pet Adventure PLUS will challenge teams consisting of 3 pets and pet handlers through fun obstacle courses.

The 4th Philippine Dog Sport Championship, organised by the Philippine Dog Athletics Association, is also set to happen on May 25-26, which will gather 80 dog lovers nationwide.

There will be an open forum on animal welfare called PETucation (Pet Education) which will tackle about responsible pet ownership and pet health care on May 17.

Apart from these activities, the Mandaue City Veterinary Clinic will also give FREE anti-rabies vaccinations for the pets of Mandaue City residents from May 16 – 19.

Being the only community mall to be accredited by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) as an animal control facility, Parkmall continues to live by its passion to promote responsible pet ownership through its events and mall facilities.