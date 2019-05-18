Watch out for a ‘Blue Moon’ on Cebu’s sky tomorrow, May 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Take out your telescopes as the “Blue Moon” is set to appear tomorrow, May 19, 2019.

However, the “Blue Moon” contrary to what most might be thinking is not a moon that is blue in color.

According to Van Singson, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa), that a “Blue Moon” is the second full moon to occur in a month, in this case the month of May.

The second full moon in a month is what makes the “Blue Moon” special because it is a rare occurrence.

The term “Blue Moon” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac got its name when an amateur astronomer in the 1980s incorrectly interpreted the term, and since then the second full moon of the month has since been known as the “Blue Moon”.

The ‘Blue Moon” will be visible over Cebu tomorrow, May 19 at exactly 6:26 p.m and will set at 5:33 a.m. the next day. /dbs