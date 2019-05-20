LTO mulls privately-operated MVICs in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Central Visayas will soon have several privately-operated motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVIC), according to Land Transportation Office (LTO) Regional Director Victor Caindec.

Caindec said there are now 13 applications for PMVIC in the region that have remained pending at the Department of Transportation (DOTR) central office.

He explained that setting up of these PMVICs is a welcome development because these will be designed to be modern and fully computerized facility.

This would require sizeable investments estimated between P20 million and P40 million, depending on the land and equipment acquisition costs, Caindec said.

Through this scheme, the private sector would take the risk of investment and operation, without the government incurring losses, he added.

Presently, the inspection on vehicles, which is requirement for registration or renewed of registration, is being done manually, Caindec pointed out.

He recalled that the government-owned MVIC acquired years ago have not been operated because of questions from the Commission on Audit.

“We observed that the MVIC in Mandaue and other areas in Manila have been bought (by government) but have not been operated,” Caindec said.

Based on LTO Memorandum Circular 2018-2158, there will be a total of 14 PMVIC in Central Visayas. These will be located in Cebu City (3), Carcar City (1), Mandaue City (2), Naga City (1), Danao City (1), Tagbilaran City (1), Tubigon, Bohol (1), Talibon, Bohol (1), Dumaguete City (2), Bais City, Negros Oriental (1).

LTO require a PMVIC to have a minimum two light vehicle (LV) lanes and two motorcycle (MC) lanes and an area of at least 1,500 sq.m. The agency may authorize additional lanes if there is an additional 180 sq.m. for LV lanes and 28 sq.m. for MC lane.

If a 1,500-sq.m. property is not available in highly urbanized cities, a smaller area of not less than 900 sq. m. with a separate parking lot or a multi-level parking might be considered.

Caindec said they would be waiting for instruction from DOTR to conduct an inspection on the proposed location for PMVIC./dcb