Palace welcomes ROTC law for Grades 11, 12

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang described as “good news” the House of Representatives’ approval of a measure that would mandate the enrollment of senior high school students in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

“That’s good news. President Duterte wants that [bill] passed,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The House voted 167-4-0 to approve on third and final reading House Bill No. 8961 which seeks to bring back ROTC among Grades 11 and 12 students.

The law’s counterpart bills in the Senate are still pending at the committee level.

In 2001, the ROTC was made optional for college students after the death of University of Santo Tomas student Mark Chua, who had exposed the corruption in the university’s ROTC program. Chua’s body was found wrapped in a carpet and floating in the Pasig River.

In 2002, Republic Act No. 9163 or the National Service Training Program Act was signed into law, which allowed college students to choose between the ROTC and community service as part of their required National Service Training Program.