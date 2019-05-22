Sharks, Rams to dispute Elite Cebu hoops crown

Cebu City, Philippines—The Sharks and the Rams are headed towards a championship showdown as the two teams advanced to the finals after they disposed of their respective opponents in the semifinals of the Elite Basketball Cebu City — Season 14 last weekend at the Visayan Glass gym in Guadalupe.

The Sharks nipped the Cheetahs, 81-78, while the Rams downed the Eagles, 73-59.

The winner-take-all finals will be this Friday, May 25, 2019, at the same venue.

Former Cebu City Sharks wingman Ian Ortega and Ashley Villardar scored 17 points each for the Sharks while Luccini Brigoli, Prince Malana and RV Dolloso combined for 31 points.

Vernon Anfone led the Cheetahs in scoring with 23.

In the other semis pairing, the Rams bucked a sluggish start and then dominated the last three periods to shoot down the Eagles.

Harmsway Minoza was at the point of the Rams’ attack, scoring 17 points while Toytoy Minoza added 14. Edward Saberon had 12 while Gabe Dayanan put up 10.

Mark Ynoc had 16 points for the Eagles while Randy dela Pisa added 15.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

SHARKS – Ortega 17, Villardar 17, Brigoli 11, Malana 10, Dolloso 10, Reyes 6, Bulan 4, Rosal 3, Cabatino 3

CHEETAHS – Anfone 23, Cabahug 21, Acha 18, Solis 8, Santos 4, R. Tan 2, Gelasque 2

24-27; 44-38; 57-54; 81-78

SECOND GAME

RAMS – Molina 17, Minoza 14, Saberon 12, Dayanan 10, Trangia 9, Matidios 6, Besin 5

EAGLES – Ynoc 16, Dela Pesa 15, Macasabog 12, Duran 6, Tan 5, Llanos 5

17-25; 35-28; 50-43; 59-73. /bmjo