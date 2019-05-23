More classrooms open in Olango Island; makes education accessible to the youth

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines – – New classrooms are now available in the island-barangays belonging to the city making education accessible to the youth and children.

On May 22, Wednesday, outgoing Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza and officials from the Department of Education in Lapu-Lapu City launched the School-Based Learning Center and unveiled the Tungasan High School Marker in Brgy. Tungasan, Olango Island.

Barangay Tungasan is located more than two kilometers from the Santa Rose Port in Olango Island.

Sta. Rosa Port can be reached by riding a pumpboat that leaves the ports in Barangay Punta Engaño, mainland Lapu-Lapu City.

The trip could run for 45 minutes to one hour.

The four-storey building, with a total of 16 classrooms, was built from the congressional funds of outgoing Congresswoman Aileen Radaza.

Six of these classrooms are meant for high school students, while three classrooms are dedicated for learners under the Alternative Learning System to be used for the school year 2019 to 2020.

The rest of the classrooms is meant for the elementary level. Other rooms will serve as offices for teachers.

During the event, Radaza was joined by DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Andales and Assistant Superintendent Marcelita Dignos.

The Tungasan High School is the third high school in Olango Island.

There are two other two high schools in the islets of Pangan-an and Caubian, which are still under Lapu-Lapu City.

In her speech, Radaza vowed to continue the advocacy of making education as one of her top priorities as she sits down as the Congresswoman of the Lone Congressional District of Lapu-Lapu on June 30.

Radaza also expressed her gratitude to DepEd in attending to the needs of the youth especially learners in barangay Tungasan, who would no longer have to travel far to attend their classes.

This means that parents do not have to shell out more pesos to pay for transportation since the students can just walk to the school.

Radaza hopes the high school in Tungasan will expand and will also be able to offer senior high school.

On Monday, May 20, the city government also launched the Buyong High School in Barangay Maribago and the Babag Night Senior High School in Barangay Babag. /celr