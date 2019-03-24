LGUs urged to submit relief requests as El Niño may last until August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) advised local government units affected by the dry spell to submit their requests for assistance noting the possibility that the effects of the dry spell will continue until August.

Rhee Telen Jr., staff member of the PDRRMO Information Section, said their office will continue the delivery of relief assistance to the affected communities given the challenges brought about by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

However, Telen said they need constant feedback from the local disaster officers so they can prioritize assistance to the most gravely affected LGUs.

“Provision of relief assistance will continue to badly hit areas. We encourage LGUs to send their requests so that items will be delivered immediately,” Telen said in a message to CDN Digital.

Pagasa in its climate outlook issued on Wednesday, May 22, forecasted a 70 percent probability that the El Niño weather phenomenon will prevail until August.

It also indicated that the dry spell last until the end of the year “but with very high uncertainty.”

The PDRRMO earlier reported a total damage amounting to P121 million on crops and livestock from 35 of the 51 component LGUs of Cebu province.

The biggest chunk of the damage cost was reported by Bantayan town where 300 hectares of their seaweed or “guso” plantation was damaged by the “ice-ice” disease due to the heat.

In terms of agricultural products, the midwest Cebu town of Tuburan logged a P19.9 million worth of damage in its crops and livestock. The town, which prides itself for coffee farming, also reported that at least 301 coffee farmers are affected by the effects of the El Niño.

The PDRRMO has procured P32 million worth of relief items including food packs for over 14,000 affected families. Water storage equipment has been secured as well.

The province, which was placed under a State of Calamity on March 25, 2019, has a P59 million Quick Response Fund (QRF) under its 2019 annual budget.

The LGUs which were severely affected by the heat were earlier urged to also declare a State of Calamity so they can make use of their QRF and immediately help their constituents. / celr