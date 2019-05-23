No movement in prices of school supplies so far, says DTI

Cebu City, Philippines—The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu has not observed any movement on the prices of school supplies, more that a week before classes for school year 2019-2020 start on June 3, 2019.

“More or less [the prices are] the same, so there’s no movement,” Ines Cajegas, Consumer Protection Division chief of DTI-Cebu, said.

In fact, Cajegas revealed that as of the moment, they are still following the suggested retail price (SRP) issued by the agency last May 15, 2018.

She said that a notebook with 80 leaves without cover can still be bought at P11.50 to P12.75, depending on its brand.

A much known brand of crayons can still be bought at P24.75 per box containing eight pieces, while another brand remains at P12 to P13.

A three-piece branded pencil is also sold at P21.75, while an ordinary ballpen can also be bought at P6 and P11.75, depending on its brand.

“I suggest for consumers dapat gyud sila magbinantayon on checking on the labels sa atong mga notebooks. Kun 180 leaves, i-check gyud nila kung 180 leaves ba gyud na,” she added.

(I suggest for consumers to be careful on checking the labels of the notebooks. If it’s 190 leaves, they should check it it really is 180 leaves.)

She also advised consumers to scout or canvass school supplies before buying anything.

“For crayons, tan-awa kun duna bay disclosure on the toxicity. Kay naa man pod nay non-toxic, walay lead content, kay hazardous man pod sa bata,” she said.

(For crayons, they should check for disclosure on toxicity. Because there are non-toxic, no lead content because these are hazardous to the kids.)

Cajegas also urged consumers to report in their office if they observe unusual increase on the price of school supplies in different malls and stores, so that they can conduct investigation and inspections. /bmjo