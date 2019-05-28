May 28 is start of National Flag Days in PH

By Immae Lachica | May 28,2019 - 11:16 AM

Cebu City, Philippines— Today, May 28, 2019, we start of commemorating the National Flag Days by virtue of Republic Act No. 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

National Flag Days will last until June 12.

For the 15-day period, the National Government is encouraging everyone to display the Philippine flag in our homes, establishments, vehicles and other public places to commemorate the heroes who fought for our freedom.

In line with the commemoration of the National Flag Days, here are some ways you should not do with the Philippine flag, according to the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines:

a. To mutilate, deface, defile, trample, on or cast contempt any act or omission casting dishonor or ridicule upon the flag over its surface

b. To dip the flag to any person or object by way of compliment or salute

c. To use the flag:

1. As a drapery, festoon, tablecloth

2. As covering for ceilings, walls, statues or other objects

3. As a pennant in the hood, side, back, and top of motor vehicles

4. As a staff or whip

5. For unveiling monuments or statues; and 6. As trademarks or for industrial, commercial or agricultural labels or designs.

d. Display the flag:

1. Under any painting or picture

2. Horizontally face-up. It shall always be hoisted aloft and be allowed to fall freely

3. Below any platform

4. In discotheques, cockpits, night and day clubs, casinos, gambling joints and places of vice or where frivolity prevails.

e. To wear the flag in whole or in part as a costume or uniform

f. To add any word, figure, mark, picture, design, drawings, advertisements, or imprint of any nature on the flag

g. To print, paint or attach representation of the flag on handkerchiefs, napkins, cushions, and other articles of merchandise

h. To display in public any foreign flag, except in embassies and other diplomatic establishments, and in offices of international organizations.

i. To use, display or be part of any advertisement of infomercial

j. To display the flag in front of buildings or offices occupied by aliens.

Follow these simple steps to give the honor to the flag that serves as the best representation of our country. /bmjo