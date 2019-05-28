Gwen’s lawyer questions province’s move to avail of insurance for barangay workers from private firm 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A member of the transition team appointed by Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia has questioned the Capitol’s move to avail of insurance package from a private provider.

Lawyer Frank Eduard Dinsay, in a statement sent to the media, said the availing of the insurance package from Fortune Life Insurance Company, a private firm, is irregular since there are government-run insurance companies where the insurance grant could have been availed from.

The insurance covers about 27,300 barangay health workers, nurtrition scholars and tanods (village watchmen) across the 1,066 barangays in Cebu province.

The Provincial Board (PB) approved the resolution, authored by second district Board Member Jose Mari Salvador, authorizing the governor to sign into a contract with Fortune Life Insurance Company for the insurance policy in April 2019.

CDN Digital tried to contact Salvador for a comment on this matter but phone calls and messages to his cellular phone were still unanswered as of press time.

The insurance program, which has a contract price of P6 million, will avail the barangay workers of P2,500 cash aid in case of an accident and P25,000 in case of death.

Dinsay said the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) can “very well cover this type of insurance,” instead of availing from a private firm. /bmjo