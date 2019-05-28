Cebu City Police Office intensifies traffic management operations

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has intensified its traffic management operations in Cebu City starting May 26, 2019.

Police Captain Arieza Otida, public information officer of the CCPO, said that over 90 percent of the personnel in the city police are deployed in coordination with the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) to intensify the implementation of traffic laws in preparation for the opening of classes on June 3, 2019.

“We will be rendering two hours duty before our office work and after our office work we also have to render again traffic duties,” said Otida.

According to Otida, more than 900 violators were apprehended for the period of May 26-27 alone.

Otida said that of the total apprehensions made, over 859 were issued temporary operators permits (TOP) in simultaneous operations with the CCTO.

Of this number, 308 were caught for not wearing proper footwear in driving motorcycles. 165 were also apprehended for failure to wear helmets also while driving motorcycles.

Meanwhile, 47 others were issued citation tickets for expired vehicle registrations.

According to Otida, police will also be deployed in outposts situated near schools.

“From election duties, regular duties na ni nato,” said Otida.

(From elction duties, these are our regular duties already.)

Otida also said that the operations will last for the entire 2019-2020 school year. /bmjo