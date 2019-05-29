Labella plans to hike cops’ P2,500 monthly allowance if city gov’t can afford it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella is planning to increase the P2,500 allowance of police officers and provide more vehicles to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

However, Labella said that this would depend on the Cebu City government’s finances after his incoming administration would review it.

He said a review on the city’s finances would be needed to determine if the city could afford to sustain such an increase and provide more cars to the CCPO.

“For me, it is necessary to increase the P2500 if it is legally possible,” said Labella.

He also said that this would be his way to support the Philippine National Police in accordance with the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte of intensifying police operations especially when it comes to illegal drugs.

He cites the importance of peace and order in running a city.

“Because the peace and order is a very important factor in running a city. That’s why my first order when I sit as mayor is to call a command conference,” said Labella.

He also encouraged all law enforcement agencies to be united in the fight against criminality, illegal drugs, and graft and corruption.

Aside from police allowance of P2,500, the Cebu City government already spends P40,000 to P50,000 per car fuel allowance and maintenance of city-owned cars issued to the police.

He said that with this support from the city government, he was hoping that the police would be more empowered to keep Cebu City safe./dbs