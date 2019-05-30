Cebu City’s Samantha Lo among Top 10 for Best in National Costume in Bb. Pilipinas 2019

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu City bet Samantha Ashley Lo was named as one of the Top 10 finalists for the Best in National Costume Award in the Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

The announcement was made by Binibining Pilipinas’ official page on Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, after the National Costume Presentation at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Lo wore a Muslim Mindanao-inspired costume designed by Edwin Uy.

Uy, who specializes in Muslim fabrics and costume, was the same designer who made Lo’s national costume during her stint in Model of the World 2018 in Turkey.

Lo, asked for a comment on making it to the Top 10, told Cebu Daily News Digital that she was nervous at first because her preparation for the national costume was cut short because of events and sponsor visits.

“But I told myself that it is quality over quantity so I just need to trust myself and to relax because this is something I can achieve,” said the 24-year-old Lo. “In the end, I felt ready. I loved what I was doing I really enjoyed doing this dance and most of all I enjoyed entertaining everyone that night.”

Lo added she was exhausted but the cheers from the crowd and supporters kept her going.

“After my performance, I felt proud of myself and accomplished and positive I would make it to the Top 10,” Lo said.

Three weeks ago, Lo confirmed to CDN Digital that she would wear nails from the Tausug tribe of Sulu in Mindanao for her national costume.

The nails are commonly used for their native dance called, “Pangalay.”

Aside from Lo, other Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidates who made it to the Top 10 are Leren Mae Bautista (Laguna), Maria Andrea Abesamis (Pasig City), Vickie Rushton (Negros Occidental), Hannah Arnold (Masbate), Samantha Mae Bernardo (Palawan), Cassandra Chan (Bacolod), Jessarie Dumaguing (Puerto Princesa), Resham Saeed (Maguindanao), and Emma Mary Tiglao (Pampanga).

Online poll

To determine the recipient of the Best in National Costume Award, an online poll was launched through the Binibining Pilipinas’ website at www.bbpilipinas.com.

“You have the power to VOTE! We want to know who do you think deserves the Best in National Costume this year. We have selected our TOP 10, now it’s up to you to decide who will win,” the post read.

The online poll will start at 12 noon on May 30 and ends at 12 noon on June 8.

The announcement of the winner for the Best in National Costume will be during the coronation night on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Lo is not the lone candidate from Cebu who is competing in the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant.

Ilene De Vera and Gazini Ganados are representing Mandaue City and Talisay City, respectively.

During the National Costume presentation, De Vera was wearing guitar-inspired costume designed by Malayka Yamas while Ganados was wearing a Queen Juana inspired costume designed by Richardson Apayla. /bmjo