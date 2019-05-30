Proposed monorail project for Cebu gets exec’s support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undersecretary Michael Dino, Presidential assistant for the Visayas, expressed his support for the monorail project proposed by a Davao-based entrepreneur.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) had granted the original proponent status to the Udenna Infrastructure Corp. and its foreign partner for the proposed monorail project.

“I am positive that it will be endorsed to the Investment Coordination Committee of the National Economic Development Council,” Dino said in his press statement.

He said that a monorail would be faster to build.

Aside from leaving less carbon footprint, it provides the carrying capacity for Cebu’s mass transport requirements, Dino said.

While a monorail is not classified as a light rail system, heavy rails could meet the capacity of an LRT.

He said that this would be good for Cebu.

“My goal is not just to reduce the burden of Cebuano commuters but also to solve the horrendous traffic that we are experiencing today,” Dino said.

He noted that Cebu has been clamoring for a modern transport system for 30 years.

” As an advocate of the Cebu Integrated Intermodal Transport System (CIITS), I believe this is the right track in solving the traffic gridlock that we have been suffering for years now,” he pointed out.

He said he was confident of having this transport system to be realized because of the “united leadership of Cebu,” whom President Rodrigo Duterte would support./dbs