Two-time Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto grateful for ‘second chance’ with Bataan Risers

Cebu City, Philippines—Two-time Cesafi MVP Enrico “Bogs” Llanto is relishing the opportunity he has been given to play for the retooled Bataan Risers in the upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakandula Cup.

Discarded by his former team, the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol, Llanto went through a rough stretch and admitted that there were times that he second-guessed his ability to play at this level.

“There were doubts about my ability to play since I was sidelined for a while and I was still getting myself back to where I once was,” said the 6-foot-3 Llanto, who won the Cesafi’s top individual honor in 2006 and 2007.

Read more: Former Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto signs up with Bataan Risers

“It certainly did not help my confidence that my contract was not renewed by the Sharks,” he added. “Luckily, Bataan picked me up.”

In Bataan, Llanto will be reunited with a familiar face in assistant coach, Ryan Betia, who he worked with during his time with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

Also there to help make him feel more at home are former Cesafi standouts Leonard Santillan, Alfred Batino and Bernie Bregondo.

Asked if he held any ill will towards his former team, Llanto said he had nothing but gratitude for them.

“I have nothing to prove to the Cebu Sharks. They already know what I am capable of. This time around, I am just going to learn from the coaches and players here and just really make the most out of the time that I have playing at this level. I’m no longer young and I never expected that I would be back in the MPBL. Whatever it is I will achieve, it’ll be just a bonus since my goal was just to be able to play again,” shared Llanto. /bmjo