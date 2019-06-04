Tips to driving safely in school zones

Cebu City, Philippines— School’s back!

Students are again expected to flock to school for another year of fun and learning.

The start of the academic year will also mean that roads near schools will be busy during peak hours.

So here are simple safety road tips we gathered from the National Safety Council’s website www.nsc.org on how to drive in school zones safely:

SLOW DOWN

School zones are expected to be filled with kids coming out from almost everywhere. And since they are kids, we can’t really expect them to know all street rules yet. So slowing down is the best way to avoid accidentally hitting a child. Sadly, though, this is also one of the most neglected rule here in the country. Let’s try to change this and pass on this tip.

SHARE ROAD WITH YOUNG PEDESTRIANS

Be generous in giving enough space for students to walk on sidewalks and especially on crosswalks or pedestrian lanes. Kids nowadays are getting more familiar with the use of crosswalks but it’s sometimes the drivers who aren’t. So please, let’s respect the crosswalks. Don’t block pedestrian lanes and give way so kids would be able to cross the road safely.

GIVE WAY TO SCHOOL BUSES

A school bus is full of kids and is tasked to bring kids to school safely and on time. So let’s respect the bus area so bus drivers can deliver the kids safely to school.

PARK PROPERLY

One common cause of traffic jams, not only in school zones, is improper parking. Double parking, blocking driveways, and parking in no-parking zones are among the common violations we’ll see in school zones, especially during drop off in the morning. Let’s try to be considerate to other motorists because if all follow the rules in school zones, we can help in maintaining a free flow of traffic in the area. Remember, not all of us are in the area for students. Some are just passing through. Some may even be in an emergency situation.

These are just some of the safety driving tips along school zones.

We encourage motorists to follow these tips to help keep kids safe while they’re at school. /bmjo