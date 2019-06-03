Penthel ties DBL Finals series

Cebu City, Philippines— Penthel evened things up in the Duterte Basketball League finals after they thrashed the two-time defending champions Lycans, 73-50, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Capitol Parish gym.

A fast start put Penthel ahead, 18-10, but it was in the third canto when they really made some headway as they outscored the Lycans, 20-11, to head to the last stretch ahead by 20, 57-37.

James Ferraren led the way for Penthel with 20 points while Ruben Ludovice added 11.

EJ Conahap paced the Lycans with 17 markers but got very little help from the rest of his teammates, with former University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers star Fritz Dajalos scoring just six.

The deciding Game Three will be this Sunday at the same venue. /bmjo