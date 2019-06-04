Don Bosco Cup: Batch 2006 routs Batch 2017

Cebu City, Philippines—Jose Acha proved to be an unstoppable force on both ends of the floor as he led Batch 2006 past 2017, 82-59, in Division 2 action of the Don Bosco Cup 2019, last weekend at the Don Bosco Cebu gym in Punta Princesa.

Acha fired in 41 points, pulled down 26 rebounds and dished out six assists in an incredible performance that helped 2006 rise up to 4-3 (win-loss).

In other Division 2 games, Angelo del Campo continued his torrid scoring streak, this time putting up 41 points to lead 2015 past 2004-2005, 81-70. Christian Belloc meanwhile, had 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 2011’s 61-51 win over 2018.

Christian Sumalpong also had a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals in 2000’s 67-61 victory over 2002-2003. 2014 also edged 2016, 44-42. /bmjo