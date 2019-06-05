Body of foreign national found floating in Dalaguete

Cebu City, Philippines—Fishermen found the lifeless body of a foreign national floating in the seas off Dalaguete town, southern Cebu on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Police Corporal Rex Pelonio, Desk Officer of the Dalaguete Police Station, identified the victim as 57-year-old British national Ian Parkinson.

Pelonio told CDN Digital they received a report at around 2 p.m that fishermen found a body floating in a fish sanctuary in Barangay Balud.

Police Major Roger Quijano, the chief of police in the town, said they are still investigating the possible cause of death of the foreigner.

According to the initial investigation of the police, Parkinson was in the town for a vacation together with a friend identified as Howard Philip, 63, also a British national.

Pelonio said, based on the accounts of Philip, both foreigners took a swim near the fish sanctuary starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

After about an hour, Philip reportedly left the area alone since he couldn’t find his friend. He later found out that Parkinson opted to stay a bit longer in the water.

It was later in the day that he found out about the fate of his friend.