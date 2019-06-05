Magpale calls for inventory of pending resolutions in Provincial Board

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (OSSP) is now conducting an inventory of the pending resolutions in the Provincial Board (PB) less than a month before the inaugural session of the new PB.

The inventory is to ensure a smooth transition from the previous set of leaders to the incoming 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), which will have its inaugural session on July 1, the first Monday of the month.

Outgoing Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said she called for the inventory in order to inform the incoming members of the PB on the pending resolutions so they can take appropriate actions on them.

“I asked the OSSP for the inventory of the resolutions and the corresponding committees to which they were referred to. The 15th SP will be a new legislative body so they will have to refile the pending resolutions,” said Magpale.

On June 24, the last regular session of the 14th Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Magpale will be turning over the pertinent documents of the PB to Vice Governor-elect Hilario Davide III.

Davide will preside the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Davide has also called for a meeting on Monday, June 10, with the newly-elected and reelected members of the PB.

Lawyer Pulchra Marie Acevedo, secretary to the SP, said the meeting will mainly tackle the crafting of internal house rules that will govern the PB proceedings. The house rules that will be agreed on by the incoming PB members and the vice governor-elect will be adopted on their first session on July 1.

Davide will be leading the PB which is dominated by allies of incoming Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Despite not belonging to the same party with Garcia, Davide earlier said he looks forward to a dynamic and collaborative working environment in the PB. / celr