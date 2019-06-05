Danao City mayoral candidate Ely Duterte passes away at 70



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eleonor “Ely” Duterte, the cousin of President Rodrigo Duterte, who ran for Danao City Mayor last May 13, passed away due to multiple organ failure on Tuesday night, June 4.

Provincial Board Member-elect Red Duterte, Ely’s son, confirmed the news to CDN Digital on Wednesday, June 5.

Red said his mother passed away around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday after months of going in and out of the hospital.

According to Red, his 70-year-old mother suffered from withdrawal syndrome since December 2018 when she decided to stop smoking.

“In the first two months, she was okay and then suddenly, there were complications. Last week, we brought her back to the hospital. She has not been discharged since then until she passed away last night,” Red told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

The wake is at their residence in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City. She will be laid to rest next Friday, June 14. / celr