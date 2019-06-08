5 ways to know he’s really into you

A friend of yours introduced this cute guy to you.

He seems to be really a nice person and before you even realized, you became close friends.

Then… bam! You unexpectedly fell in love with him.

But the problem is… you really don’t know if he feels the same as he seems to send mixed signals that you can’t quite decipher.

Talk about how the varied communication options these days have made us all the more confused, right?

If you are confused and wondering if a guy likes you too, then you are on the right page!

Read on to decipher if he is really into you:

You get thoughtful text messages

If a guy is really into you, he definitely thinks about your health and safety! If you usually receive text messages such as, “Have you eaten your lunch?” or “Just wondering if you got home alright” then there is a high possibility that he really, really, really likes you.

He gets nervous when you talk to him

Guys have crushes too, just like girls! In most cases, men usually get very awkward and nervous when he talks to the girl he likes. Who can communicate properly when you get the chance to talk to your crush? No one! If he gets tongue-tide every time you talk to him, it is a good sign!

He smiles at your boring jokes

If a guy likes you and you throw a lame joke at him, expect a big LOL from him for sure! Of course, he wants you to feel that both of you are connected and liking your jokes will establish that connection.

He shares his future plans with you

If he tells you about his long-term goals in life, then you should get tickled pink! He is sharing this to you because he wants to know if these plans are in line with yours because he wants you to join him in this journey.

He notices your new hairstyle

Guys, in general do not really care about the little things unless… that person is interesting to him. If he notices that you are wearing a new nail polish or putting your hair up differently or he compliments you, then expect that he likes you in a romantic way.

Then again, there’s no other way to know for sure if you don’t talk and clear your status. Avoid intense heartbreaks by NOT agreeing to a no-label relationship. There is no such thing as that. Be clear and define the relationship. You’re either together or not. / celr