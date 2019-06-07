Triple-double from Hontiveros helps 1994 to victory in Don Bosco Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—Incoming Cebu City Councilor and Cebuano basketball great Dondon Hontiveros put on a one-man show in Division 1 of the Don Bosco Cup 2019 as he carried 1994 to a 58-43 bashing of 2001 last weekend at the Don Bosco Cebu gym.

Hontiveros, who had a decorated career in the PBA with the San Miguel Beermen and the Alaska Aces, showed his legendary skills as he piled up a triple-double of 15 points, 25 rebounds and 12 assists to go with a steal and two blocked shots.

Two other players nearly had triple-doubles in other games. Junjun Llenes tallied 19 points, nine boards and eight assists in 1997’s 62-59 win over 1996. Ron Mabanto on the other hand, had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight dimes in 1998’s 76-46 rout of 1991.

And finally, Skipper Cabahug put on a scoring show as he had 24 points to help 1999 edge 1995, 55-53.