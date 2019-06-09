Mayor Radaza vows to continue her daughter’s Senior Citizen’s Park project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Outgoing Lapu-lapu City Paz Radaza vows to continue the construction of the Senior Citizen’s Park which would be situated under the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, when she sits as the new congresswoman in the lone district of Lapu-lapu.

“Akong ipadayon ang nasugdan ni Congresswoman Aileen nga Senior Citizen’s Park diha ilawom sa first bridge,” Radaza said in a text message.

(I will continue the Senior Citizen’s Park project of Congresswoman Aileen [Radaza], which is located under the first bridge.)

The P24 million project is the idea of her daughter, outgoing Congresswoman Aileen Radaza.

The project started in 2016, but the actual construction did not start immediately, since more than 80 houses which is part of Sitio Seaside, Barangay Pajo would still have to be demolished to give way for the project.

“Minor constructions pa (ang ongoing karon sa area),” she added.

(We are just doing minor construction in the area.)

Affected households in the demolition were already given P10,000 each as financial assistance.

Meanwhile, 25,626 senior citizens and 4,593 persons with disability (PWDs) in the city will receive their mid-year cash assistance in all 30 barangays.

The distribution started yesterday (June 8) and until today (June 9). Senior citizens received an amount of P3,500 while PWDs got P3,000.

Radaza said that the distribution of the cash assistance was in relation to the promise they made during campaign period for the senior citizens.

“So far, nahatagan na tanan mga senior citizens and PWDs,” she said.

(So far we have already given what we promised to the senior citizens and the PWDs.)

The outgoing mayor is also hoping that the new administration will continue the distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens and PWDs, especially since the other half of the assistance have yet to be released on December this year.

Senior citizens, who are bedridden, will also be visited by social workers to personally deliver their cash assistance.

“(Those who are not able to get their assistance) the city treasurer will distribute from Monday to Friday after office hours at 5 p.m.,” Radaza added./dbs