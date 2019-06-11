The all-new Honda Brio is raising the bar high in the city car segment

Cebu City, Philippines—City cars are among the best to own in times when traffic is bad, parking spaces are scarce, and fuel prices are high.

Sadly, though, city cars are most of the times not that exciting.

Most automakers try to keep city cars as presentable as possible but at the same time try to hold back on some cool tech stuff to keep prices low. So they end up with a decent automobile that’ll take you from point A to point B without much fanfare.

But Honda wants to change the way we look at city cars with the second-generation Honda Brio.

Honda’s entry into the city car segment is taking the competition to the next level with its more mature and aggressive stance.

The all-new Brio is a huge improvement from the model it replaces, which had a cute straightforward design.

And that’s good since car enthusiasts always appreciate a major makeover done on a vehicle. What more in the city car segment, which is known for simple styling.

The second generation Brio now shares similar styling with its Honda siblings, particularly in the front end, where it features now slimmer headlights, a sporty grille, and an aggressive bumper layout.

At the back, where the first generation also struggled, the new Brio also shows a more conventional look, veering away from the chrome circular taillights and flat all-glass tailgate.

Capping off the Brio’s exterior highlights are two-toned 15-inch wheels on all four corners.

And it’s not only outside that the Brio has improved.

Inside, the Brio also gets a major makeover from its premium-feel cockpit to its cool door panel design. And the top-of-the-line RS Blacktop (yes black top, meaning really cool variant) has even got accents splashed all over the cabin.

The Brio has a touchscreen infotainment unit with Bluetooth connectivity, with the RS even coming with extra blings such as a digital display and push button controls for the climate control.

Comfort has improved, too. Rear legroom is better due to a 60mm longer wheelbase compared to the first generation.

Trust us when we say that seating inside the Brio for a long trip around the busy roads of Cebu City felt really like riding on board a larger sedan, complete with comfortable seats and cool tech stuff.

And it’s also nice that NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) is also reduced, thanks to, according to Honda, improved suspension setting and body insulation.

Driving it is also light and easy, perfect for our congested roads.

We like it that the front seats have head rests that are removable, unlike some city cars which have one-piece bucket seats that feel cheap.

The all-new Brio is powered by a 1.2-liter i-VTEC inline-4 engine that produces 89 horsepower and 110 newton meter of torque.

This engine may be smaller than that of the previous generation, which was powered by a 1.3-liter i-VTEC engine.

But it doesn’t lack excitement as, paired with Honda’s patented Earth Dreams Technology CVT, the engine still does provide enough power to carry the lightweight hatchback around the city roads. And, more importantly, it’s fuel efficient!

Also available is a manual variant that is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Either way, the Brio can really be a perfect city car for those who want to travel light with style and some attitude.

Honda surely raised the bar high with the second generation Brio and we believe it’s going to be a hit in Cebu.

Oh wait! It already is, according to the people at Honda Cars Cebu Inc. (HCCI).

We heard from them that the waiting line for a new unit of the Brio is so long. We’re pretty sure it’ll be worth the wait.

We highly recommend to those interested on buying a city car to take HCCI’s Brio demo unit for a spin. It’s available at the dealership located along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City or at the Honda Cars Mandaue along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, here are the prices of the different variants of the Brio here in Cebu: (You’re welcome!)

1.2S MT – 599,000

1.2V CVT – 676,000

1.2RS CVT – 757,000

1.2RS Blacktop – 762,000