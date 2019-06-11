Filmon-Dormakaba keeps semis bid alive in Corporate Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—Filmon-Dormakaba forged a do-or-die game for the final ticket to the semifinal round as they thwarted the Toyota Mabolo, 72-59, in the quarterfinal round of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Corporate Cup 2019 on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the USC gym.

Even without star wingman Jett Latonio, Toyota hung tough and held a 29-24 lead at halftime. However, Filmon-Dormakaba made their mark in the second half and outscored their opponents, 48-30, to snatch the win and send this quarterfinal match-up to a deciding game this Saturday, June 15, at the same venue.

Justin Aspacio led the way for Filmon-Dormakaba with 20 points while Ayi Armenion had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, all three top seeds advanced to the semifinals without much difficulty.

The top seeded Island Paints smothered Buildrite, 117-41, as five different players scored in double-figures led by the 21 points of Criz Matunog and the 20 of Chester Hinagdanan.

Second seed Phoenix Building System blew away AVC Development and Construction Corporation, 80-59, while Thinking Tools, Inc. routed Davies Paints, 74-60.

Joachim Rojas led the way for TTI with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists while Arnel Cordero had a monster double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds to go with three assists, a steal and two blocked shots. /bmjo