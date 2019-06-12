Police arrest house painter, minor with P1. 8 million worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P1.8 million worth of illegal drugs was seized by authorities during a joint operation in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Basak Pardo a few minutes past 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

The joint operation of the Police Drug Enforcement Group Visayas (PDEG Visayas) and Pardo Police Precinct-7 arrested Wilfredo Parides, 26, and a 16-year-old minor.

Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, chief of PDEG Visayas, said the buy-bust operation happened outside the rented house of Parides, which is located behind the Holy Cross Parish.

Illegal drugs identified as shabu (methamphetamine) was seized from the minor, who served as the runner.

Authorities also found more illegal drugs inside Parides’ room.

Mayam said they seized a total of 275 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P1. 8 million.

Mayam said Parides’ involvement in the illegal drug trade was reported by a resident, who is an informant of one of the operatives.

Mayam said Parides was under surveillance for 10 days during which time they confirmed that he has been renting the house for one month.

Parides, who was identified as a house painter, was also observed to have several “visitors” at night. / celr