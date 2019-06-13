LGBTQIA+ groups to show off colors at ‘6014 Pride Parade’ in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to a hundred organizations belonging to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and their allies (LGBTQIA+) in Cebu will converge for a show of color and beauty in Mandaue City on Friday evening, June 14.

Dubbed as “6014 Pride Parade,” the gathering is expected to draw at least 85 LGBTQIA+ organizations from all over the province and seeks to call for the passage of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression (Sogie) Bill or the Anti-Discrimination Bill.

“It will be the 6014 Pride parade, its called the 6014 first, because its June 14. Second, 6014 is the zip code of Mandaue. So, it’s Mandaue pride,” said Lawyer Regal Oliva, an organizer of the event.

This is the second year that Mandaue City is hosting a gathering for the LGBTQIA+ community in Cebu. Last year, Mandaue Pride March drew close to 4,000 attendees.

Oliva said that roads in these areas would only be closed by the time that the parade would be passing through.

For S.B. Cabahug Street, which is where the first phase of the parade will start, roads will be closed as early as 6:15 p.m.

The “6014 Pride Parade” will begin at 6:30 p.m. near Mandaue City Hall and will have a square route traversing through S.B Cabahug Street, then right turn to A.C. Cortes Avenue, then another right turn to Plaridel Street and to the access road in front of Mandaue City Central School leading to the Heritage Plaza where the program will be set.

Competitions for Best in Float, Best in Costume and Most Lively Organization is also up during the activity.

As of this writing, there are at least 17 entries for the float competition and 76 delegates for the best in costume category.

Aside from members of LGBTQIA organizations from private institutions, Oliva said allies group from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and other government agencies will also be joining the activity.

“We will have a parade, it will start around 6:30 in the evening. The parade will only last for about an hour and then we will start our program at the Heritage Plaza at 7:30 (p.m.),” she said.

“It will still be in the parade that we will air our advocacy that legislation should be passed [for the LGBTQIA+) not only for Mandaue City but for the entire country,” said Oliva./dbs