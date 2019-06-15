Police arrests Carreta woman with P170,000 worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Anti-illegal drug operatives arrested a woman, who claimed to be a former job order employee of the Cebu City Government, with P170,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation conducted on Friday night, June 14, 2019 in Barangay Carreta.

Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Visayas, said that Jane Davis Ruby, 51 and a resident of Barangay Carreta, has been under surveillance for one week after another pusher pointed to her as the supplier of illegal drugs.

Seized from Ruby were one medium-sized pack containing illegal drugs, P500 marked money, P50,000 boodle money and a cellphone.

Mayam said a poseur-buyer from PDEG Visayas Special Operations Unit 5 arranged with Ruby to purchase P50,000 worth of illegal drugs. He said they had a hard time arresting Ruby because she did not deal with individuals whom she did not know.

Ruby evaded questions from CDN Digital but answered that she is a former job order employee assigned in the accounting department of the Cebu City Government when asked about her occupation.

Ruby is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station pending filing of charges in violation of Section 5, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. / celr