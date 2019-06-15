IN PHOTOS: Mambaling underpass now open for public use

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The underpass project along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City was finally opened to motorists starting at 10 a.m. today, June 15, 2019.

The two-lane underpass will especially cater to private vehicles and a selected number of public utility vehicles coming from and travelling to the southern part of the city and Cebu province.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Operations Head Francisco Ouano said that southbound buses, excluding KMK and MyBus, will be allowed use of the underpass to ensure an uninterrupted traffic flow in the area.

Below are photos taken during the formal opening of the Mambaling underpass this morning.