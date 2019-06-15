Zapanta to represent Cebu City in Ambassadress of the World-Philippines pageant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is all about the right timing.

She may not be able to represent Cebu City during the Miss Teen Philippines 2019, but Cebuana model and beauty queen Apriel Joana Zapanta has another chance to represent the Queen City of the South in another national pageant.

Zapanta confirmed to CDN Digital that she would be wearing the sash for Cebu City for the Ambassadress of the World-Philippines 2019 which is slated on June 22 in Makati City.

“Being a representative of Cebu City for a national pageant is a dream and a great privilege. It is an honor and a big responsibility,” she said.

The pressure is on for the 18-year-old model and Cebuana beauty queen since Cebu has been considered as pageant powerhouse in the country.

“This is my first ever national competition, but all I need to do is to give my best shot and enjoy the competition and show who we really are,” she added.

Zapanta auditioned and passed the final screening held in San Juan City, Metro Manila last June 4.

She will be competing with 19 other girls who will also vie for the titles such as Ambassadress of the World-Philippines 2019, Miss Universal Ambassadress-Philippines 2019 and Miss Friendship International-Philippines 2019.

Zapanta is a pageant enthusiast in Cebu. She is one of the finalists in Miss Teen Philippines-Central Visayas 2019 back in April. Aside from that she was also named as Miss Bulacao 2019.

Winners in this national pageant are also expected to represent the country in respective international pageants.

According to its official page, the pageant gives opportunities for men and women to boost their confidence and unleash their potential.

Meanwhile, Hari sa Sugbo 2018 Elcid Magne Camacho is also joining the men counterpart of the pageant called Ambassador of the World-Philippines 2019.

The official page confirmed Camacho’s participation. CDN Digital tried to reach out to him to get his comment, but he refused to give one for now.

To recall, Camacho represented Cebu City during the Misters of Filipinas 2018./dbs