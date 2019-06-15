Baby Webmasters clinch second straight win in Cesafi Partner’s Cup 2019
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu Baby Webmasters scored its second win in a row after outlasting the Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos Baby Warriors, 78-67, in the high school division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the USC gym.
The Baby Webmasters are seeking to defend their Cesafi championship with a team filled with rookies.
So far however, the squad of head coach Joever Samonte has delivered, largely on the efforts of Mac-Z Micutuan who scored 15 points and Kenyon Pondoc who added 12 markers.
Meanwhile in the other high school match, the OCCCI-Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildkittens pulled off a hard-earned 76-70 win over the Tough Gear-Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras.
Sol Jade Tirol continued his fine play in this tournament, putting up 20 points to lead CIT-U to its first win. Darryl Versales was also a big reason for the victory as he added 18 markers.
Charles Libatog paced the Baby Cobras with 20 while Dezeo Villanueva chipped in 16. /dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.