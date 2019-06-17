Man with ‘I’m an ex-convict’ carton tag salvaged in Sinsin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The bullet-riddled body of a 24-year-old man, who was believed to be a former inmate, was found in the mountain barangay of Sinsin in the southern part of Cebu City on Sunday, June 16.

Alexander Lumapak was apparently salvaged by unidentified assailants as several gunshot wounds were found in his body, said Police Major Regino Maramag, Pardo Police Precinct chief, in a phone interview on June 16.

Aside from that, Maramag said that the victim was found with his hands tied with a packaging tape and his head covered with a shirt and packaging tape.

There was also a carton tag near Lumapak’s body with written words on it saying: “Ex-convict ako, motornapper, pusher, usher, wag ninyong tularan, may susunod pa.”

(I am an ex-convict, motornapper, pusher, usher. Don’t be like me. There are still others who will follow and suffer a similar fate.)

Maramag said that Lumapak was identified through the identification card inside his backpack, which was also found near his body.

He also said that initial investigation showed that a witness saw a black pickup truck arrive in the area at past 2 p.m. of June 16.

Then gunshots were heard, and then the black pickup truck, without any plate number on it, later sped off towards Campo 7 in Talisay City.

Lumapak’s body was then found, dumped in the grassy lot.

This was the second time that a man was brought to the mountain barangays in Cebu City and killed by unidentified assailants.

The first incident happened last May 30 in Barangay Binaliw, another mountain barangay in the northern part of Cebu City.

Read more: Cops working to identify Binaliw shooting victim

Meanwhile, Maramag said that an autopsy would be needed to find out how many times Lumapak was shot.

He said he was verifying reports that Lumapak was detained at the Cebu City Jail for allegedly a case of robbery.

He said that they still had to verify this report./dbs