14-year-old Erediano bags Duaman Duathlon’s female title in Laguna

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Moira Frances Erediano added another title to her belt as she clinches the female overall title of the Duaman Duathlon 2019, Sunday, June 16, at the Nuvali in Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

The 14-year-old member of the Go For Gold (GFG) crossed the finish line of the 6-kilometer run-25km bike and 3km run with a time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and five seconds (1:29:05) to clinch the title on her first try.

Erediano also clocked the fastest bike split at 0:48:42 which allowed her to build a more than a minute lead in the final stretch of the race.

She was the lone GFG member who took part in the race along with teammates from Luzon.

Trailing in second place more than seven minutes later was Rhodora Ellis of Fitness First Tri Team who clocked 1:36:48.

Settling for third place was Silamie Apolistar Gutang with his time of 1:42:41.

Erediano will not be resting on her laurels as she is set to leave Monday, June 17, 2019, for Gyeongju, South Korea for the ASTC Asian Triathlon Championships from June 20 to 23.

The female division will be contested on June 20, the male on June 21 and the para athletes and Under 15 on June 22.

The race will also serve as the second qualifier for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, wherein a Cebuano, Andrew Kim Remolino, a member of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)-GFG, is vying for a slot to represent the Philippines.

The Philippines will be hosting the SEA Games from November 30 to December 11./dbs