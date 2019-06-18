3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting incidents in Metro Cebu in 21 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three persons are dead and two are wounded in three separate shooting incidents in Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay cities in a span of 21 hours.

The first shooting death was believed to be a “salvaging” of a 24-year-old man in the mountain barangay of Sinsin in Cebu City.

The bullet-riddled body of Alexander Lumapak, who was believed to be a former convict, was found in a secluded area in Barangay Sinsin, a mountain barangay south of Cebu City.

Police Major Regino Maramag, Pardo Police Precinct chief, told CDN Digital that a witness told police that the shooting happened at past 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Maramag said that Lumapak’s hands were tied with a packaging tape and his head was covered with a T-shirt and a packaging tape.

A carton tag was also found near his body which had the words : “Ex-convict ako, motornapper, pusher, usher, wag ninyong tularan, may susunod pa.”

(I am an ex-convict, motornapper, pusher, usher. Don’t be like me. There are still others who will follow and suffer a similar fate.)

Maramag said that they identified Lumapak through an identification card in a backpack they found near the body.

He said that they believed that this was a case of salvaging done by unidentified assailants.

The witness told police that he saw a black pickup truck arrive in the area and later heard gunshots and then he saw the pickup speeding away.

The witness said he could only see the black pickup because he was quite far from the area.

Police were still investigating the killing.

At least seven hours later in Mandaue City, four men on two motorcycles ambushed a Filipino-Chinese businessman, who was driving his L-200 van with two of his children as passengers, in Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City.

Yi Feng Guo Yang, 51, did not reach the hospital alive when the van was ambushed at past 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

His children Ginabelle, 18, and a 16-year-old son, were wounded in the attack and was confined at the hospital.

The businessman and his children were on their way home to a subdivision in Cubacub from his Consolacion office when they were attacked.

Mandaue police were still investigating the shooting incident.

Twenty one hours later or 9 a.m. of June 17, Monday, in Talisay City, “septic tank repairman” was shot dead in Barangay Bulacao by motorcycle riding gunmen.

Eddieboy Ortega, 35, of Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, died before he could reach the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in his body, said Staff Sergeant Glenn Besande, Talisay Police Station investigator, in a phone interview.

Investigation showed that Ortega received a call from a client needing his services in a subdivision in Barangay Bulacao.

They met and his client got on Ortega’s motorcycle to guide him to his house, but then a motorcycle arrived and stopped them.

The backrider got off, pulled out a gun and asked the client to get off Ortega’s motorcycle, walk away and leave Ortega.

When he was about a few meters away, gunshots were heard and then the assailants fled on their motorcycle.

When the client returned to check on Ortega, he found the “repairman” bloodied on the ground.

He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not reach it alive.

Police later recovered empty shells of a .45 pistol in the crime scene.

Talisay police were still investigating the killing of Ortega./dbs