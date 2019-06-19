Experience silence and freedom with freediving

Cebu City, Philippines—If you are looking for a dose of freedom and silence, then freediving might be what you need.

Freediving is a type of underwater diving that does not require the help of a breathing apparatus.

The only requirement for freediving is being able to hold your breath for a long period of time.

Bang Gumalo, a Cebuano freediver who organizes events and workshops for newbies and a member of the Sawum Freedivers, said that freediving offers an experience like no other.

Gumalo shares with CDN Digital some of the reasons why one should try freediving:

1. Freediving will let you discover things about yourself both physically and mentally. It is the perfect escape for you to just be free.

2. Freediving allows one to commune with underwater life like never before. You really become one with the sea when you freedive.

3. It reignites your interest to explore all the beautiful spots around our country because of the ability to get up close with marine life and the underwater landscape without having to bring too much gear.

4. The freediving community is awesome and filled with active and passionate people who also love to travel, explore and put their freediving skills to use.

It is a great avenue to meet many new people of different ages and backgrounds.

5. Freediving gives you that sense of responsibility to be the watchdog of nature. bmjo