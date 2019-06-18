Police to submit CCTV footage, Fil-Chinese bizman’s phone to crime lab

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City police will submit to the regional Police Crime Laboratory today, June 18, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that captured the suspected assailants of a Filipino-Chinese businessman in Barangay Cubacub on Sunday night, June 16.

Police Corporal Ryan Diamada of Mandaue City Police Station 6, investigator of the case, said they have extracted a CCTV footage from the barangay hall which captured the two motorcycles which were used by the suspects in escaping from the crime scene.

“Paninguhaan namo nga masubmit namo tanan karong adlawa. Ang sa CCTV, medyo dili kaayo klaro kay ngitngit man gud unya paspas gyud ang padagan ani nila (the motorcycles) so pangitaan pa namo og paagi nga ma-enhance ni siya,” Diamada told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(We will try our best to submit all the pieces of evidence at the crime lab today. The CCTV footage is not that clear because it was dark and the motorcycles were really speeding. We will find ways to enhance the footage.)

The initial investigation conducted by the police revealed that four men on board a white Honda XRM and a yellow Yamaha Mio fired shots at the Toyota L300 van carrying Yi Feng Guo Yang, 51, and his two children past 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells of a 9 mm pistol, two empty shells and one live ammunition from a .45 caliber pistol.

A black helmet, believed to be owned by one of the culprits, was also recovered near the crime scene in Purok 3.

Guo Yang was declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital in Mandaue City while his 18-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son are still confined in the hospital.

Aside from the CCTV footage, Diamada said they will also submit Guo Yang’s cellular phone to determine if the victim had received threats prior to the incident. / celr