24 football coaches undergo competency training

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some 24 coaches are hoping to pass the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Diploma C Coaching Course which started Tuesday, June 18 and will end on June 30, 2019.

The two-week football coaching course is held at the Cebu International School (CIS) in barangay Pit-os, Cebu City and is hosted by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) headed by its chairman Rodney Orale.

Of the 24 coaches, 17 are from the CVFA while the rest comes from other regional football associations. Three of these are foreign coaches.

The participating coaches are Ian Pananganan, Allan Auman Jr., Emerson Cala, Ryan Echica Alcoriza, Melchor Wenceslao, Christian John Jover, Earl Canonigo, Gaudito Taneo, Roy Tuñacao, Sheba Castañares, Elmer Minguito, Ralph Eben Plaza, David Mark Basa, Jerry Barbaso, Scott Denis Weeks, Neko del Rosario, Rogelio Castillon, Dan Marnil Villarico Jr., Manuel Dumangcas, Dionilo Santillan Jr., Kim Minsu and Barth Diold.

Also joining the group are instructors Ariston Caslib, John Carmona and Percy Guarin and understudy instructor coach Gil Talavera.

The course consist of both classroom, for the theory, and field activities for the practical part. This is part of the Philippine Football Federation’s (PFF) aim of improving the competency of coaches all over the country.

CVFA’s goal, on the other hand, is to have all its football coaches be “C” licensed. /dcb