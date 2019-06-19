Cebu Landmasters names actor Ian Veneracion as brand ambassador

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Actor and performer Ian Veneracion is the face of the Cebu Landmasters Inc.’s campaign dubbed as “Live Extraordinarily.”

CLI has chosen actor Ian Veneracion as the brand ambassador for its new marketing campaign that features the company’s promise to its clients.

“It’s the right way to go (for Cebu Landmasters). You need to have that kind of face that people would like to remember,” said company president and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.

Veneracion’s personality and track record are a perfect fit for Cebu Landmasters, according to Joie Soberano-Bergunthal, vice president and marketing director of CLI.

“Whatever Ian does – be it acting, singing, or being a family man – he does it well,” Bergunthal pointed out.

As CLI marks its 16th anniversary in real estate this year, the actor, with his career spanning three decades and has gracefully matured, provides an inspiring path for the CLI brand.

“This campaign and choosing Ian as our brand ambassador aim to embrace who we are as Cebu Landmasters. As the leading local developer in VisMin, we have grown through the thrust and satisfaction of our clients,” Bergunthal said.

“We always take that extra step in all (that) we do. This has been the CLI advantage from the start and will continue to be our edge.”

She added that CLI has four advantages: hands-on service, value-added amenities, VisMin expertise and a wide range of developments that they offer.

“These are our four advantages we take to heart because everyone deserves to Live Extraordinarily,” Bergunthal said.

Prior to joining CLI, Bergunthal had an extensive 10-year career in brand management in the world’s largest food and beverage company, in the Philippines, Thailand and the global headquarters in Switzerland.

Initially, CLI made its mark through residential projects but has expanded to include offices, mixed-use developments, hotels and townships. It has since gained a strong foothold in key VisMin cities because of its mastery of the market./dcb