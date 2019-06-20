Aldenatics Cebu in full support of Alden Richards’ upcoming film ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’

Cebu City, Philippines—Pambansang Bae Alden Richards is getting the needed support from his Cebuano fans for his upcoming film, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo.

Khemverly Augusto Gonzales, one of the administrators of Aldenatics Cebu, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that they will hold a block screening for the movie on August 3, 2019.

“Alden has our full support. It is refreshing to see him paired up with a new leading lady, especially from the Kapamilya Network,” Gonzales said.

Aldenatics Cebu was established in 2011 with around 25 active members.

The fan group is positive with Richards and Bernardo’s on-screen chemistry.

​“They are both from a power love team We are very much curious as to how it will work out on big screen for both of them,” she said.

Bernardo is the other half of Kapamilya love team KathNiel together with her real-life boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

She headlined several blockbuster films such as “The Hows Of Us”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, and “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

On the other hand, Richards is popular from the love team called AlDub with Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza.

He is known for movies like “Imagine You and Me” and “My Bebe Love: #KiligPaMore.”

The group is proud and happy that Richards will be able to showcase his versatility as an actor.

The story is about two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Hong Kong named Ethan (Richards) and Joy (Bernardo) who will fall in love with each other.

”Hello, Love, Goodbye” is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina under Star Cinema. It hits Philippine cinemas on July 31, 2019.

Aldenatics Cebu also has a lot of expectations for this new tandem on screen and the movie.

“We are all used to seeing a boy next door and a clean look Alden but for this movie, it is totally different. It is hard to tell what kind of character he is playing since the full trailer is still yet to be released,” she added. /bmjo