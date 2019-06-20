Essential steps on how to apply for mobile number portability

Cebu City, Philippines–Planning to retain your current phone number for the rest of your life? Or choose a best plan and telco service without going through the hassle of changing a mobile number?

This can soon be done.

With the effectivity of Republic Act No. 11202, also known as Mobile Number Portability Act, you can now keep your number even if you are switching to another service provider or switching from postpaid to prepaid plan.

In preparation of the implementation of the law, service providers in the country will be given six months starting Tuesday, July 2, 2019, to prepare their systems to facilitate the mobile number porting for their customers.

Once the system is ready, customer can apply for mobile porting application with the guidelines and requirements provided by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

In an advisory issued by NTC, the commission clarified that the mobile number portability service will be available on January 2020.

Below, we listed the requirements for the mobile porting application stated in Memorandum Circular issued by NTC on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

1. The subscribers does not have any outstanding financial obligation with any donor provider.

2. The mobile number is not locked used in a device to any mobile service provider

3. A 60-calendar days has lapsed from the date of activation of the ported number.

4. The subscriber has no pending request for transfer of assignment of the mobile number.

5. No prohibition from a court of law for the porting of the mobile number.

6. The subscriber is not blacklisted by a mobile service provider due to previous fraudulent activities.

Once you find yourself qualified with the requirements above. You may now proceed for the porting process.

Here are the steps:

1. The subscriber shall request from the mobile service provider a 9-digit unique subscriber code which is valid for 15 days from date of issuance. The code and the mobile phone number should match.

2. The subscriber shall submit porting application with valid code to recipient provider in person/a duly authorized representative, or online, or through SMS via a 5-digit access code.

3. Within 24 hours, the old and new service provider will cooperate for the subscriber’s clearance.

4. Once the subscriber is cleared, the recipient provider will activate the applicant’s ported number within 24 hours.

5. For the application of the porting number for postpaid and prepaid service plan and vice versa, subscriber must submit porting application. The process is expected to be completed within 24 hours.

6. No fees and charges will be collected from the applicants for mobile number portability.