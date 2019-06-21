Family tells police to refrain from making ‘reckless statements’ as they grieve for Ramirez’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The family of slain Medellin town Councilor and former mayor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez is asking the public to respect their privacy while they grieve for their loss.

They are also appealing for the police “to refrain from issuing reckless statements” on Ramirez’ killing, said Medellin town planning officer Giles Anthony Villamor, who spoke on the family’s behalf.

In a statement, Villamor said that Pedro Jesus “PJ” Ramirez, the former mayor’s youngest son, has denied reports that he informed Medellin police that he already has a suspect in his father’s killing.

“PJ was shocked by the statement of the Medellin Police Chief saying that he (PJ) already has a suspect (in the killing of his father),” Villamor said.

On the contrary, Villamor said that “the family has not issued a single public statement since the tragedy that befell the former mayor.”

“Ramirez’s family is reiterating the request for the public to respect their privacy in their moment of grief,” Villamor added.

Councilor Ramirez was killed by still unidentified suspects while under hospital arrest at the Bemedco Medical Center in Barangay Luy-a late night on Tuesday.