Kapa members hold Cebu prayer rally; Sinas warns them against causing public disturbance

CEBU CITY, Philippines –It was the turn of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. members in Cebu to hold a prayer rally here to call on President Rodrigo Duterte to already allow the resumption of their ministry’s operations.

Around 30 Kapa members gathered at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Friday afternoon, June 21, to express their sentiments against the closure of Kapan offices in various parts of the country including their Cebu office located in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town.

“We are here for the President to hear us out that Kapa Community is not a scam like everyone is saying. Actually, in General Santos City, we have a lot of members who received help especially those who are poor,” said a Kapa member who refused to be named.

The member said that making donations to their ministry is something that can be found in the Holy Bible.

“It was said in the bible that if you share your blessings, 10 percent of your blessings, God will give return it to you tenfolds,” the member said.

Kapa members is expressed hope that their ministry will be able to overcome the challenges that they now face especially with the “entire nation against us.”

Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that Kapa members will not be barred from holding prayers rallies here provided that they secure the required permits from concerned Local Government Units. (LGUs).

In the absence of permits, they will have to confine their gatherings in freedom parks as mandated by law. They should also limit their gathering during waking hours otherwise they will be dispersed by law enforcers to prevent from causing public disturbance and traffic disruptions.

Outgoing Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza has already refused to grant a prayer rally permit for Kapa members citing security concerns.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has also ordered LGUs, where Kapa offices are located, to already revoke existing permits that were earlier granted to the ministry.

Sinas said that he does understand the sentiments of Kapa members whom he consider as victims of an investment scam disguised as a religious ministry.

He also expressed hope that Kapa members will one day realize that they can help the police in their ongoing investigation against Kapa founder and Pastor Joel Apolinario and other ministry officials to strengthen the cases already filed against them for their activities. /dcb