DOT official challenges Cebu to take on a leadership role in tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Undersecretary Art Boncato of the Department of Tourism (DOT) issued a challenge for Cebu to take on a lead role in the tourism sector with special focus on sustainability.

Boncato, who delivered the keynote speech in the recently-concluded Tourism Innovation Summit, noted that for the past six years, the growth of foreign arrivals in Cebu was greater than the domestic arrivals.

“This is such great news because the norm in the Philippines is greater domestic tourists than foreign tourists. In Cebu is totally the opposite,” he said.

Boncato said this would give Cebu the opportunity to grow and become the leader in the Philippines.

“What is more important is that Cebu is a leader in Philippine tourism; but with leadership (also) comes so many responsibilities. I want Cebu to be a source of inspiration not only for this part of country but as a source of inspiration for the entire Philippines,” he added.

Boncato urged Cebu’s tourism stakeholders to continue the quest for quality by promoting a culture of tourism as well as embracing disruption and innovation. He also emphasized the need for Cebu to give guests greater experience during their stay here so they would keep coming.

Meanwhile, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Virgilio Espeleta suggests that tourism stakeholders come up with unified efforts to address the challenges in the tourism sector.

Espeleta made the suggestion in reaction to the presentation of the speakers of the recently-held Tourism Innovation Summit that is among the activities of the Cebu Business Month 2019, an annual event organized by CCCI.

One of his proposals was the creation of a website and the use of a mobile application so Cebu tourism would have an online presence.

Espeleta said the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7), local governments and other tourism stakeholders would have to determine the content of the mobile app.

“We will have to convene among different stakeholders to plan more, especially, two years from now, we will be celebrating 500 years (of Christianity in the Philippines),” he added.

Lilu Aliño, CBM 2019 overall chairperson, noted that the statement of Undersecretary Boncato naming Cebu as a leader of Philippine tourism should be considered a challenge.

“We have to work like crazy. We have to continue our interaction and to have actionable plans. DOT-7 has presented road map and we hope to continue the conversation to have more concrete terms,” Aliño added./dcb