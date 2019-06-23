Duterte blames voters for political dynasties

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte admitted political dynasties are bad for the country but, he said, it was the fault of Filipino voters who keep on electing local dynasts.

“[I am embarrassed because] people keep on repeating that phrase about dynasties,” the President said on Friday during the oath-taking ceremony of his youngest son Sebastian, who successfully ran unopposed for Davao City vice mayor in the last election.

Victorious children

Aside from Sebastian, his daughter Sara was also reelected Davao City mayor, while his other son, Paolo, was elected representative of Davao City’s first district.

The President conceded that political parties are not good for the country but voters keep on electing dynasts in several parts of the country.

Article II of the 1987 Constitution states in Section 26: “The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

Public clamor

“That is really true. It is really not good if all belong to just one family for so many years. The problem is the people,” he said.

The President recalled that when he decided not to run for mayor anymore, Davao City leaders and members of their local party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) clamored for his daughter Sara to replace him.

The same situation happened with Paolo and later with Sebastian, the President said.

“I told them I would no longer run for mayor. But they then wanted Inday,” he said.

“I will abide by my party’s wishes) because [it] is the party [that] will support me during the election. They are the ones who want it.”

Although he is embarrassed that all his three adult children are in public office, Mr. Duterte said he could not stop a Duterte from seeking public office, even the presidency.

Dutertes will win again

“If a Duterte will still run, I’m sure that if the name will not be destroyed, he or she will surely win,” he said.

The President said he had told his daughter that should HNP decide to choose another candidate to “give others the chance,” she should abide by the party decision.

Give others a chance

“If she realizes that we need to give others a chance. Maybe after this, if my daughter Inday would decide, (I will tell her) ‘let us give others a chance,’” he said.

Sara has been touted by her supporters as a potential presidential candidate in 2022, with her political stock boosted by victories in the recently concluded May elections.

Sara has been publicly saying she has no intention to run for president despite repeated urgings from HNP leaders.

The President has also repeatedly said he was against his daughter running for president after his term ends in 2022.

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook