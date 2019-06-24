Mandaue Police leaning heavily on robbery as motive in killing of Fil-Chinese bizman

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police is now zeroing in on robbery as the motive in the ambush of Filipino-Chinese businessman Chinese Yi Feng Guo Yang and his two children in Barangay Cubacub here last June 16, 2019.

Police Major Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that the children of Guo Yang, who survived the ambush, already spoke with the investigators and confided that the perpetrators immediately asked for the bag after their father was gunned down.

“After sila pusila, niingon man gyud kuno dayon nga ‘Asa ang kwarta?’ Sa ilang kakuyaw, ila ra pod gitudlo ang bag,” Villaro said.

(After they were shot, the perpetrators allegedly asked them ‘Where is the money?’ Fearing for their life, they just pointed to where the bag was.)

She said the bag contained more that P200,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) director said they are also looking into the possible involvement of the Kuratong Baleleng in the killing of the Filipino-Chinese businessman.

Entoma said they received information on the similarity of the crime to that of the modus operandi of Kuratong Baleleng, an organized crime group from Ozamis City.

“May gamay na info leading to the group (Kuratong Balaleng) based on the [yellow motorcycle] which was also used in the robbery incidents in Consolacion and Liloan last year,” Entoma said in a message reply to CDN Digital.

The MCPO in 2018 reported of the presence of members of Kuratong Baleleng in Mandaue City, particularly in Barangay Cubacub.

He said the crime was well planned, considering the preciseness of the assailants’ attack on the L300 van boarded by the victims.

The police investigations revealed that four men on board a white Honda XRM and a yellow Yamaha Mio were responsible for the crime.

Villaro said the investigators from the Canduman Police Station and the Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) have already submitted the cellular phone of the victim to the police crime laboratory for forensic examination. /bmjo